WATCH: FlySafair pilots lauded for diverting landing in misty conditions at King Shaka International Airport

A FlySafair aircraft flying from Cape Town International Airport to King Shaka International Airport (KSIA) in Durban had to be diverted to OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg recently. Pilot and aviation digital content creator, @zs_mk.official, also known as Mohamed, posted a video on TikTok explaining why flight FA160 had to be rerouted.

#foryou #viral #airline #Boeing #Durban #aviation #pilot #crew #flight #southafrica #flysafair #capetown #Johannesburg #joburg #tiktoksa #mzansitiktok @zs_mk.official @FlySafair FA160 FACT - FALE had to divert to Johannesburg due to low visibility conditions ( Mist & Fog ) at King Shaka International Airport this morning [04-05-24]. On the initial approach onto 06 the Aircraft turned right climbed to holding altitude, I presume a discontinued approach because of the high cross wind component, then returned to shoot an approach onto runway 06, the Captain opted to abort early , turned right for a climb to FL340 to FAOR, the aircraft landed, refueled and returning for a safe landing at King Shaka International Airport. Watch the full clip, ACTUAL INFLIGHT FOOTAGE INCLUDED. Watch this. Video Credits @Your obsessed aviation girl ✈️ #fyp #southafricatiktok @pilottasneem @Boutros @✈️SkyGirl✈️ @Nelri ♬ Mwaki - Zerb He explained online that his colleagues were onboard at the time and that the flight was diverted due to low-visibility conditions. He added that there presence of mist and fog prevented the aircraft’s pilot from making a safe landing. “On initial approach to runway 06, the aircraft turned right and climbed to holding altitude, I presume a discontinued approach because of the high cross-wind component, then returned to shoot an approach onto runway 06, the captain opted to abort early, turned right for a climb to FL340 to FAOR.”

He also revealed that the flight then made its way to Johannesburg where it refuelled and returned to King Shaka International Airport for a safe landing. TikTok users and Mohamed commended the aircraft’s pilots for prioritising the safety of the passengers and taking the decision to abort the KSIA landing. South Africa’s aviation system is the best in Africa and among the top 20 safest in the world.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga recently revealed that the nation is proud of its continued 0% fatal accident rate in the commercial airlines sector for nearly four decades. He added that he hopes to continue on this path for decades to come. Commenting on Mohamed’s TikTok post, @nums1979, said: “I was on this flight. It was the best decision. Rather safe than sorry.”