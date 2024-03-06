WATCH: ‘Glimmer of hope’ as South African teacher in Vietnam slowly recovers

Nonku Mdlalose, a 31-year-old South African teacher working and living in Vietnam, said that though fellow South African teacher and fiancé, Audio Flynn, is responding to treatment but he is not yet out of the woods. The teacher posted a video on TikTok giving an update on her fiancé’s condition after she had previously revealed that he was in hospital battling for his life while also seeking financial assistance to keep him in hospital.

#fypシ #reesateesa #keithlee #whos #capcut ♬ original sound - Nonku @nonkuanimated Here is an Update Video on Audio guys i know youre all anxious since you’re all now on this journey through hell fire with me 💔. Suffering isnt unique its the universal but you all chose to help me im greatful. All Donation links still in Bio Good bless you All, i am beyond humbled. May God bless easch & everyone of you #trending “Here is an Update Video on Audio guys i know you’re all anxious since you’re all now on this journey through hell fire with me 💔. Suffering isnt unique its the universal but you all chose to help me im greatful. “All Donation links still in Bio Good bless you All, i am beyond humbled. May God bless easch & everyone of you (sic),” Mdlalose said in the caption. In the video, Mdlalose also said that Flynn was responding to treatment and that she is hopeful that he would be able to come home soon once he is stable enough to travel.

“So Audio is doing better. He is responding to treatment. Now they are waiting for him to be healing from the treatment because remember it was a lung puncture. He is stable and they are happy with his vital signs,” she said. Mdlalose also said that since Flynn is responding well and timeously, they’ve been given a timeline: he is going to be kept in a sedated state for 7 days so that he fully recovers. Thereafter he will be transferred to a recovery ward for another 7 days, leading to a total of 14 days in hospital.

“That ordinary recovery room is going to cost us way less than ICU right now,” she told TikTok users. The fiancée also highlighted that since he is stable and recovering, they’ve also been given a timeline to go home. “Now I’ve got a bit of good news. Since he is so stable and he has taken very well to the medication we have been given a timeline to go home. This is good news because you guys remember when this whole thing happened there was no news about going anywhere, anytime.