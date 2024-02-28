Nonku Mdlalose, a 31 year old South African teacher working and living in Vietnam, has reached out to netizens around the world seeking assistance for her fiancé and fellow South African teacher, Audio Fynn, after he collapsed and was sent to hospital in Vietnam. In a video uploaded to TikTok, Mdlalose pleads for financial assistance on behalf of her fiancé after he suffered an asthma attack and anaphylactic shock resulting in him being hospitalised and having to undergo numerous medical operations.

The teacher said that she has been in and out of hospitals since Sunday and that both their families and colleagues have exhausted all means trying to save Fynn's life, who is currently in an induced coma in ICU at a hospital in Vietnam. Mdlalose also posted videos of hospital bills and revealed that she's spent close to R140 000, the majority of which was her's and Fynn's life savings. She also said that heir families back home have also contributed to the bill, however, due to the fact that Fynn is still in a coma, the bills are increasing every day.

The tearful teacher revealed that she did contact the South African Embassy, however, they were not able to assist. Speaking to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, he confirmed that the department has been in contact with Mdlalose. Monyela emphasised that in such circumstances, the South African government does not pay for medical assistance for South Africans living abroad and can only provide none financial assistance, which is why expats are often advised to get insurance when travelling.

According to Mdlalose, she and Fynn have Vietnamese insurance that is similar to medical aid. However, she elaborated that the medical aid doesn't cover everything and most hospitals in Vietnam require cash upfront, following which they can claim back the funds. In her plea for help, netizens from around the world have sent their prayers and donations in response to Mdlalose and Fynn's plight.