WATCH: Netizens embrace TikToker after she was told not to go to South Africa for her gap year

Despite the many challenges that South Africa faces when it comes to travel and tourism, the country still has a good story to tell when it comes to hospitality and the treatment of visitors. Ruby Dyson, a content creator and nail technician, took to TikTok to share her experience of taking a gap year as a volunteer in the country.

Dyson's wrote: "South africa you have my whole heart❤️🇿🇦 #travel #southafrica #gapyear #volunteer #africa #summer." The video, which received 872K views and 157K likes at the time of publication, was posted in October and is trending again. The young traveller's tribute video to Mzansi shows snippets of her experience volunteering at a South African school embracing kids after being told not to come to the country.

Dyson volunteered with United Through Sport, an organisation that provides volunteers with the opportunity to travel and volunteer in disadvantaged communities through sports and teaching projects in South Africa, Argentina, the Caribbean, Ghana, Mauritius and Thailand. Commenting on Dyson’s post, @bianca64700, wrote: “South Africa 🇿🇦 is not a bad place, it’s nice over here.” @beka_yendole said: “No way that God just put this on my fyp :)) this is all I have heard at work and I am going to South Africa in January x.”