This is exactly the stereotype that many foreigners, especially Americans, have about South Africa – wild animals roaming the streets of Mzansi. It’s often exaggerated or based on limited knowledge of the country’s urban landscape. But in this case, the perception might be spot on with hippos showing up in a town like Richards Bay albeit in a funny twist.

In the north coast town of KZN, the Zululand Observer frequently documents the presence of the herbivores that often come to greet the residents. Whenever they make their appearances, videos and photos quickly circulate among the community. It seems the hippos like hanging out between Steel Bridge and the traffic lights at the Arboretum.

The most recent video, which shows two hippos walking down Msimbithi Street in the Arboretum on their way to Mzingazi Lake, was posted on the Zululand Observer’s Facebook page yesterday. The two magnificent hippos can be seen chilling on someone’s lawn. The caption of the video reads: “Friendly neighbours! Both hippos were spotted a short while ago at Msimbithi Street in Arboretum en route to Mzingazi Lake. Residents are advised to exercise caution in the vicinity.”