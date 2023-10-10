A TikToker felt offended and revealed that her Airbnb host gave her a timeline to check in between 8 and 10pm. She said he then demanded to see her ID when she arrived at 10:30pm. Fair right? Late-night check-ins can be a security risk, as hosts may not feel comfortable welcoming guests at odd hours. They might worry about the safety of their property and neighbourhood during late-night arrivals.

However Tenille, known as @prettybully23 on TikTok, didn’t get the memo and recently shared her experience dealing with an Airbnb host. She detailed her reservation, which amounted to four days at a cost of $900 (about R17 470) noting that the specified check-in window was from 8 to 10pm. Surprisingly, despite her booking being made past the 10pm time frame, she successfully secured the listing.

Approximately 20 minutes later, Tenille received a message from the host via the Airbnb app inquiring about her intended check-in time and requested a telephone conversation. During their conversation, Tenille recounted that the host had instructed her to meet him in person, carrying a photo identification for verification purposes. Only fair since she had booked it past the timeline right? “Airbnb is getting outta control. I’ll stay at a hotel lol.”

@prettybully23 Replying to @kellb ♬ original sound - Tenille But apparently my dude was a bit frustrated and didn’t respond in the kindest way. When she asked for the address to meet him the host responded: “Go in our messages and find the address. “I’m doing you a favour by checking you in. Check-in cut-off at 10pm.

“I make 500 bucks. It’s really nothing to me.” This only added fuel to the unnecessary fire. The TikToker then got frustrated herself and said: “Who doesn’t have a keyless entry in 2023?” The host responded with, “See you tomorrow,” and hung up.

She promptly returned the host’s call, hoping for a change in stance. However, the host stuck to his guns, suggesting that she could check in the following day at 2pm. He argued that he was doing her a favour and implied that she might benefit more from this arrangement. Frustrated by the situation, she decided to request a cancellation. However, the host was unco-operative, refusing her request and abruptly ending the call.

With $900 charged to her credit card and no accommodation in sight, Tenille had no choice but to make a hotel reservation as she awaited a response from Airbnb. Some viewers felt that it was only fair while others shared the frustration stating that he was Mr Mean. One viewer commented: “Maybe he shouldn’t let anyone book after 10pm if he wants to cut off check in at 10pm”