WATCH: Airbnb host finds out guest turned home into nightclub with ‘bouncers’

This Airbnb host got the surprise of her life when she discovered her Airbnb rental transformed into a full-blown ‘’night club“. While the guests were enjoying their party, Jessica White, the property owner checked security camera footage, positioned outside the rental property after receiving a noise complaint. The Airbnb club was ready to give Ibiza a run for its money.

The footage revealed a group of people acting like bouncers or security guards outside the Airbnb property, with a large crowd inside. Jessica shared the incident on TikTok, stating, “I had to kick them out in my PJs... this is how NOT to rent an Airbnb.” The video is kind of chilling to watch, the “bouncers” look creepy and the situation looks deeper than just a casual house party. #partiesover ♬ original sound - Jessica White @cleaningwithjess101 I had to get out in my pjs to kick them out…. Yall this is how NOT to rent an airbnb….. #cleaningbusinessowner Failure to comply with host rules can lead to legal implications. In extreme cases, hosts might have to involve law enforcement or take legal action against unruly guests.

In another video clip posted, party-goers can be seen rushing out, maybe they were about to hit the next club in the neighbourhood. White told a news outlet called, “The Daily Dot”: “After glancing at the cameras, and realising that this party was a huge liability and completely out of control (with over 20 cars and around 100 people), I had to make a decision to evict them, which is not something that I like to do and I really try to avoid it at all costs.’’ #cleaningbusinessowner #kickedout ♬ ESCAPISM X PROMISCUOUS - ALTÉGO @cleaningwithjess101 Replying to @demDamnKidz_n2Dogz just using your comment but everyone else—- dont come at me with the “thats what the cleaning fee is for” no its not. The cleanjng fee is for a normal clean after guests stay. NOT damaged property, loads of trash, drinks spilled everywhere, odor removal, pressure washing the back deck, removing stains from everything, rearranging furniture, and removing broken items and replacing them. Also, for the people saying “well, you kicked them out so they didn’t have a chance to clean” you’re dang right i kicked them out. The guest agreement clearly states no large gatherings for this reason. We wanted them out so no more dmaage was done. My cleaning rates are based off of normal guest quantity. NOT 80+ people- so my fee doesnt cover the mess they left. This is a high end rental with high end guests that stay. They are required to take out all trash& clean all dishes, and to take care of things. So it is a big deal for all this to be left. ALSO, yes we have cameras for this reason right here- For guests that destroy property or dont follow rules. The cameras arent inside and they are told where each camera is when booking. #rentalproperty When guests book the rental home, the host ensures they are well-informed about the check-out requirements and the house rules, which specifically prohibit parties.

The majority hosts implement this rule because a party may attract strangers or uninvited guests to the property, raising security issues for both the host and other guests. Additionally, local regulations and Airbnb guidelines often require guests to be considerate of the surrounding community, and repeated noise violations can result in penalties or even eviction. However, viewers felt differently to White: “but they have security... should’ve allowed them to stay. Seems like a pretty calm party.’’ It was probably the calm before the storm.