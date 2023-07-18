WATCH: Rachel Kolisi and daughter baking cookies for a good cause is the cutest and funniest thing you’ll see on the internet today

Mommy-daughter baking! Rachel Kolisi and her daughter, Keziah, recently got into the holiday spirit with a joint baking effort for the Kolisi Foundation. Tagging along was Siya’s half-sister, Phelo who kept the conversation going while the two were at it baking cookies.

The foundation, founded by Siya and Rachel, focuses on changing narratives of inequality in South Africa. It seeks to support people living in under-resourced communities in SA, by providing resources, facilitating capacity-building and horizontal learning exchanges, mobilising and advocating for systemic change. In the clip, Rachel revealed that the cookies called the “Kolisi Foundation Cookies” are a collaboration with food and beverage company Okja.

“The cookies are a collaboration with Okja. They literally take nine minutes to bake. All the proceeds from the cookies are going to go to the Kolisi Foundation,” she said. Taking to Instagram, Rachel also noted in the caption that she could not wait to see people’s baking experiences with the cookie mixtures. “@kolisi_foundation Cookies with us! Keep an eye out on @olaokja and @kolisi_foundation Cookie mixtures are available to purchase! We want to see your baking experiences too”, she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) Fans took to the comment section to admire the family and the amazing things they do. One user wrote: “I love you guys. And Liphelo is super funny, I was laughing throughout the whole video (laughing face emojis) we need more of these.” A second user commented: “Oh @rachelkolisi. This was pure joy! Love it! Can’t wait to bake them.”