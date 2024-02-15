American singer and songwriter Kelis has taken to Instagram to share her experiences of travelling and exploring the African continent. In her latest expedition, the “Milkshake” hitmaker shared a video of her enjoying some timeout at the one of the Seven Wonders of the World, Mosi-oa-Tunya, also Victoria Falls, on the Zambezi River in Livingstone Zambia.

According to Kelis, Zambia is a "gorgeous country" and after falling in love with the breathtaking falls, Mosi-oa-Tunya, which means 'Smoke that Thunders', the songwriter believes that it's original Batonga name is the best way to describe the seventh wonder. "So they like to call it Victoria Falls but we're not going to call it that. It's Mosi-oa-Tunya, get that in your heads. It's important that we start to name things back to what they were originally named because this is already here, people were here, it's been here, it's beautiful," said Kelis. The singer said the experience of swimming at Angel's Pool was amazing and highlighted that the water was warm. In a separate videos, the singer revealed snippets of her experience walking with lions and feeding rescue elephants in the country.

Her Instagram followers also shared the same sentiments as the singer that the continent's natural wonders should be called by their native names. @big_tebb, said: "We should restore the original names of these places and rid ourselves of the colonial names." Another user, @afri.expo, said: "Dear @kelis thank you for setting the bar high on how Africa should be toured.