WATCH: Pilot killed in a crash shortly after gender reveal

Amid the jubilation of a plane smoke reveal announcing the gender of a baby girl, tragedy struck as the plane crashed in a nearby field, killing the pilot. Plane smoke reveals are the latest example of how expectant parents are turning their joyful moment into a sky-high spectacle.

The idea is to give everyone a reason to look up and celebrate the excitement of new life in the most fantastic way possible as gender reveal parties soar to new heights. Forget the classic cake reveal or simply just telling your loved ones via word of mouth. These days, it’s all about turning the sky into a canvas for your baby’s big reveal. In the video clip, a couple stand beneath a plane as it soars above their gender reveal party, trailing pink smoke that paints the sky with fluffy clouds of pink before running into trouble and crashing.

Surprisingly, the people at the gender reveal party didn’t realise the plane had crashed and continued to celebrate without interruption. In the comments section on the YouTube clip, @firetigersage posed the question: “Can we as a society cancel gender reveal parties, please?” @HalfNHalf wrote: “Idk why you have to go all out for a gender reveal party. Pop a balloon with confetti or cut a cake. You don’t need an airplane.”