WATCH: Retired couple ditch nursing home to live the cruise life

Heading into retirement is all about enjoying the fruits of your labour and that’s exactly what Jess and Marty Ansen planned to do after spending more than 450 days living the cruise life at sea. According to A Current Affair, an Australian news network, the retired Australian couple decided that it was cheaper to ditch the nursing home and opted for a holiday at sea, booking 51 back-to-back cruises.

The Ansens have been cruising on board The Coral Princess since June 16 last year, setting sail for the high seas from their home port of Brisbane Australia. According to the veteran cruising couple, the “crazy idea” was inspired by catching up on the cruising that they missed out during the Covid-19 pandemic when tourism activities around the world came to a dead stop. “And eventually I said to my agent, whatever comes just book it. And that’s how it got to be such a long cruise,” said Marty.

“It’s a lifestyle. Where else can you go? You go for dinner, you go to a show, you go dancing. Through the day you have all these activities and I love the hula dancing and the ballroom dancing,” Jess added on why she prefers cruising over a nursing home. According to the couple, seeing the world and going cruising was the perfect answer to how they wanted to spend their time. “This was the perfect answer really. Go cruising! See the world and meet these people and make lifelong friends and you know its a wonderful life,” Marty admitted.

The couple have become a drawcard on the ship and are treated like family since they’ve spent so much time on board. The even have their daily routine, just like they would being at home. And they have become famous even on social media as their story also trended on X, with tweeps weighing in on the couple’s soft life. X user @cgallaty said: “This is a lot more common than you think. It’s also one of the reasons that cruise ships have morgues. Something to process right there.”

It's also one of the reasons that cruise ships have morgues. Something to process right there. — Chris Gallaty (@cgallaty) November 27, 2023 Another user @vincent40918967 said: “I’ve actually been thinking about this. It’s pretty much a boarding house, no internet bill, no heat, no water bill, no electric bill, no food to buy. “If I won the lottery, f**k a mansion, expensive up front and also the upkeep and taxes.” I've actually been thinking about this. It's pretty much a boarding house, no internet bill, no heat, no water bill, no electric bill, no food to buy. If I won the lottery, fuck a mansion, expensive up front and also the upkeep and taxes. — vintage (@vincent40918967) November 27, 2023 @HansSling63 said: “5 to 8k a month. 5k being cheap for a reason. Cabin on a ship would be much more agreeable. Meals are around the clock. Always activities to do.”