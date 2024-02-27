WATCH: The real reason behind ‘ice cream parties’ on cruise ships will shock you

“If the crew suddenly makes a bunch of ice cream available to the passengers, ‘free ice cream party’, it is often because more people have died on the ship than they have room for in the morgue.” Those are the words of American singer and songwriter, Dara Starr Tucker.

“I was a singer on a cruise ship about 10 years ago and I lived on a ship in the Mediterranean and Caribbean for about six months. “Thankfully, we didn’t have to deal with this kind of stuff but we were friends with some crew members who did, ” said Tucker in response to a comment from @ramengoblin, who made the assertion. Tucker further revealed that her friends who were crew members also revealed that maybe 4 to 10 people die on every cruise because there are a lot of older people on ships and, often, people die on cruises.

“So 4 to 10 people on a ship like ours that carried maybe 2 500 to 3 000 passengers on a typical cruise, 4 to 10 people would die. “So the morgue, I believe they said held about 7 people and if more than 7 people died on that particular ship, they would have to start moving bodies to the freezer which meant that they needed to make room in the freezer so they would have to take out a lot of the ice cream and other frozen goods,” she said. Commenting on Tucker’s post, @cbuckc21 also Cory L Buckner, rsponded: “Cruise ship medic here. Can confirm the morgue and ice cream correlation.”