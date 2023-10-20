WATCH: Travel attendant leaves luggage outside his house after returning from Paris

As the bed bug woes continue in Paris and France, travellers are coming up with creative ways to quarantine their luggage when returning home. An American TikTok content creator and flight attendant, Garret Clanton, has shared a video of his luggage sitting outside his apartment in the rain in Utah USA.

The video captioned 'My luggage that's been outside for days bc I just got back from Paris and I'm scared I brought home bed bugs' has received close to 3.9M views on TikTok. According to Clanton, he left the 2 suitcases outside to quarantine due to fear that bed bugs may have hitch hiked home with from The City of Love. "I travel around a lot because I'm a flight attendant and we're always used to checking our hotel beds for bedbugs but this is a whole other level.

“When I got home I stripped out the door and I immediately threw all my clothes in the washer on hot, dryer on hot then did again. And then I have wiped down these bags and left them outside for 5 days at this point,” said Clanton. He also revealed that he is sad because he loves the bags and has various ways to disinfect them but people are advising him to just throw the bags away. “So RIP my bags and RIP my apartment, I’’ll let you know if I have to burn everything down,” joked Clanton.