Why Thailand should be on your bucket list in the next six months

Thailand is one of the world’s most famous travel destinations. It is known for its culture, the serene blue waters and the picturesque views. In recent years, we’ve seen more South Africans visit Thailand than ever before. After documenting their journey, many seem keen to visit it as well.

If you’re one of those who have not yet ticked it off your bucket list and you want to visit this year, here is a guide to help you plan your trip: February: Love beneath the waves It’s the month of love, and many people are planning on doing something special for their significant other.

If you want to propose in a romantic way, take your partner to the Trang Underwater Wedding where you’ll be able to pop the question underwater. Remember to keep the ring safe and slip it on once you are back on land to avoid any mishaps. Conservation and connection in March

If you love animals, especially elephants, then you should visit Thailand in March. On March 13, the country celebrates National Thai Elephant Day. To celebrate the day, tourists often visit several elephant sanctuaries, including the Elephant National Park – one of the most popular conservation projects. Enjoy all the water in April

One of the biggest events on Thailand’s calendar is the Songkran Festival, centred on water play. It happens every April to celebrate the Thai New Year. During Songkran, people engage in world-famous water fights, but there’s also a spiritual component to the festival, which sees people visiting temples for purification rituals and blessing ceremonies. If you’re a water baby and want a spiritual cleansing, April is the perfect time to visit.

Try out all the famous dishes in May South Africans love food. And because of our diverse cultures, we enjoy trying new dishes. In May, there is Michelin Guide Thailand, where at least 447 food establishments are showcased, making it the best month for foodies. June: The month for a good hike

June is for adventurous people to hike in the Northern Hills. Some of the most popular hikes include the one to the summit of Doi Chiang Dao, from where the views stretch to Burma. See the fauna and flora in July Unlike South Africa, which experiences winter in July, in Thailand it rains during that month. This makes it the best time to see the fauna and flora because they thrive during the rainy season.