11-year-old wins monster burger challenge in Phoenix

An 11-year-old boy won The Baking Pan and Appetite's "Monster Burger Challenge" which took place at Palmview Primary School in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Sunday. The winner, Luaine Stuurman, finished the meal in a time of 7 minutes and 24 seconds.

The monster burger consisted of a burger bun with a diameter of 17cm, a 250g mutton patty, three eggs, three slices of cheese, garnish, 300gof potato chips and a 440ml Coca-Cola (buddy Coke). The contest took place while residents from the area walked about the Palmview flea market, while at the centre stage, a table was laid out for the contestants to gobble down the monstrosity of a burger. From the video provided, the crowd, who cheered on the participants, looked shocked at the fact that the child was beating adults present at the same table.

Luaine Stuurman’s sister, Gwen Nagappah, spoke to the POST on behalf of her younger brother. The grade 6 pupil from Hopeville Primary School was ecstatic after his win and alerted his friends, who “did not believe him when he first told them ''. Nagappah’s family are in business and bought a space at the flea market hosted at Palview Primary and. They then decided to enter the burger eating competition.