An epic celebration of wine, food and hospitality expected at Wine Town Stellenbosch 2023

Wine lovers are in for a treat at this year’s Wine Town Stellenbosch with a curated experience awaiting to captivate them. This year's festival promises even more excitement than ever before, dazzling guests throughout picturesque vineyards scattered across multiple wine farms in Stellenbosch.

Wine Town organisers have ensured that visitors will be enchanted by including notable organisations such as the Stellenbosch Cabernet Collective, Chenin Blanc Association, and the Pinotage Association. It will be a masterclass on understanding the secrets behind age-old traditions deeply engraved in cultural history. Six exciting days filled with fun activities centred around South Africa's famous wines, celebrating excellence at the Wine Town Stellenbosch, and paying homage to the extraordinary wines grown and made in this remarkable region.

To round off the festival, the highly anticipated grand finale, the Stellenbosch Wine Festival, takes place over two days at the historic Stellenbosch Town Hall, showcasing the best of Stellenbosch's finest wines while indulging palates with delicious cuisine. Wine Town Stellenbosch will feature prominent names among the participating wineries, including Spier Wine Farm, Ernie Els Wine, Beyerskloof, and Kaapzicht, joined by newcomers Dorp St Wines and Compagniesdrift, Indulge in a delightful wine-tasting experience on August 4 and 5, featuring the best wineries in the region.