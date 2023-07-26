Looking to enjoy food and wine in the wild? Well, the Kruger Station is the place to be

The Food and Wine in the Wild event in Kruger National Park is a combination of exceptional culinary delights, world-class wines, and a glimpse into history Set amid the beauty of Kruger National Park, this event guarantees an indelible gastronomic adventure with a wide range of flavours and exquisite wines from renowned wineries like Antonij Rupert, Tokara, Rust & Vrede, Donkiesbaai, Holden Manz, and others.

The central focus of the event is Kruger Station, a beloved attraction in the park with a fascinating history. One of its main highlights is the legendary steam locomotive No. 3638, affectionately known as Skukuza, which was the last train to ever pass through the park. Stepping inside the beautifully restored carriages allows you to feel as if you’ve travelled back in time.

Of particular interest is the lounge carriage, numbered 7, which played different roles throughout history. It started as a suburban coach in 1942 but later became a funeral coach, carrying the remains of important figures like General JC Smuts and the Hon JG Strydom. Experiencing this living history first-hand can be an incredibly memorable and moving experience. The Food and Wine in the Wild event offers an extraordinary culinary adventure, where guests can indulge in some of South African best wines and enjoy internationally inspired cuisine.

For just R95 per person, you gain access to all the wineries on display, receive a complimentary glass, and a free small plate from a selection of mouthwatering dishes. After that, you can explore a variety of culinary delights by indulging in additional small dishes for only R35 per plate. For a family-friendly dining experience, head to the 3638 restaurant, where the talented culinary team will prepare unique creations like Kudu Bobotie, Warthog Pizza and Crocodile Schnitzel

The fully-serviced Round in 9 Bar is the perfect place to unwind with a perfectly crafted beverage while soaking in the captivating atmosphere. If you have a sweet tooth, the Departing Soon Café serves tempting soft-serve ice cream and fragrant coffee, making indulgence a treat. And for those looking for a quick bite, En Route Grab 'N Go offers a range of delectable options.

Families visiting Kruger Station can also enjoy the Li’l Gricers, a safe and engaging space for kids to enjoy their time out as well. Retail therapy awaits at Curiosity and Cabin, where you can find a treasure trove of unique gifts and trinkets to take home as souvenirs. For a dash of entertainment, don't miss the wonders of the 360° Cinema.