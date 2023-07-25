How to pair wine and coffee with chocolate

Chocolate in itself is a luxury treat for every mood of yours! Full of flavour, ridiculously moreish and surprisingly versatile, it is a natural pairing with other foods and drinks.

Chocolate is an exploration of textures, aromas and, most importantly, a match of characteristics that can delight the senses and elevate the experience of savouring this decadent treat. Whether you are a milk, dark or white chocolate enthusiast or simply an adventurous soul who loves trying new flavours, there is a perfect pairing waiting to tantalise your taste buds. So, ready your palate and join us as we uncover the perfect partners for your favourite chocolatey treats. Although there are many foods and drinks that you can pair with chocolate, today we will focus on wine and coffee.

If you ask us, there is nothing like a near-perfect chocolate and wine pairing. As a general rule of thumb, pinot noir pairs best with milk chocolate and sherry with dark chocolate. But if you are looking to get more creative and drink your way through that classic box of variety chocolates, Mpho Maroga, from Robertson Winery, notes that the goal for any pairing is to create a combination where the flavours of both the wine and the chocolate complement and enhance each other. "Exploring the vast possibilities of wine and chocolate pairing takes us on a journey of sensory discovery.

"Whether you prefer delicate white chocolate, the creamy richness of milk chocolate, or the bold allure of dark chocolate, there is a wine waiting to enhance your experience," says Maroga.

Mpho Maroga gives the following tips: Matching intensity

One fundamental aspect of a successful pairing is to match the intensity of the wine with that of the chocolate. Light-bodied wines, such as a white or rosé, pair better with white chocolate or those with lower cocoa percentages. Balancing sweetness The sweetness of the chocolate should be balanced with the sweetness of the wine. A general guideline is to pair sweeter chocolates, such as milk or white chocolate, with wines that have a touch of residual sugar, such as sauvignon blanc.

Dark chocolates with higher bitterness levels harmonise well with wines that are rich and have a touch of sweetness. Complementing flavours Flavour profiles play a crucial role in successful pairings. When choosing wines and chocolates, consider complementary flavours that enhance each other.

For example, a silky, fruit-forward pinot noir pairs beautifully with the red berry and cherry notes found in raspberry-infused dark chocolate. A rich and oaky cabernet sauvignon, on the other hand, may pair wonderfully with dark chocolate infused with hints of coffee or dried fruits. When it comes to a few pairing suggestions, she highlights these:

White chocolate For wine and chocolate pairing, white chocolate emerges as a true chameleon, effortlessly adapting to a variety of wine companions. A sauvignon blanc, with its vibrant fruit notes, adds a refreshing twist to the pairing, accentuating the nuances of white chocolate. Milk chocolate

Milk chocolate’s smooth and velvety texture calls for a wine with a balanced fruitiness. Consider pairing it with a merlot as it complements the creamy sweetness of milk chocolate, while its fruity characteristics add an extra layer of depth to the pairing. Dark chocolate The complex and often intense flavours of dark chocolate provide an excellent canvas for a wide range of wine pairings. A full-bodied cabernet sauvignon can complement the robustness and bitter-sweet notes of dark chocolate.

For those who enjoy fortified wines, a vintage port or a rich sherry can create an unforgettable experience, with the wine’s depth and sweetness harmonising with the chocolate’s complexity. Nutty chocolates Chocolates with nutty fillings, such as hazelnut or almond, can find a worthy companion in wines like an oaked chardonnay.

Let us move over to coffee! Senior brand manager for Jacobs, Matthew Dees, notes that coffee and chocolate have been paired together for years, with different chocolates complementing different coffee tastes, and it is not only the pairing of chocolate while drinking coffee that sees these two flavours working together, but also when they are used in different culinary approaches to bring out various flavours in both food and drink.

Brand manager for Douwe Egberts, Thokozane Radebe, agrees and adds that the growth of instant coffee over the past few years allows for this pairing to be used easily in the home and in so many ways due to convenience and improved coffee taste. When it comes to combining chocolate and instant coffee, there are a variety of culinary techniques that even a home chef can master for dinner time or when craving something quick and tasty on cold, lazy days watching telly on the couch.

According to Egberts and Radebe, here is how the combination of coffee and chocolate can be mastered: Mocha is a classic combination of coffee and chocolate. By adding a spoonful of instant coffee to hot chocolate or chocolate milk, you can create a creamy and decadent mocha drink. The coffee enhances the chocolate’s flavour and adds a subtle hint of bitterness, balancing the sweetness.

Instant coffee is incorporated into various chocolate-based desserts to intensify the chocolate experience – adding a small amount of instant coffee powder to brownies, or brewed instant coffee to cake batters, deepens the chocolate flavour. Instant coffee can also be dissolved in hot water and used as a coffee syrup to drizzle over chocolate desserts like ice cream, mousse or pudding.

Instant coffee can be combined with cocoa powder, spices and herbs to create a flavourful coffee-chocolate rub for meats. This mixture can be used to season steaks, ribs, or roasts before grilling or roasting.

The coffee imparts a smoky, slightly bitter note that complements the richness of the chocolate and enhances the savoury flavours of the meat. Coffee-chocolate BBQ sauce is a new must-have addition to savoury dishes. Combine brewed instant coffee, cocoa powder, tomato sauce, brown sugar, spices and a hint of chilli for a bold and smoky sauce that pairs perfectly with grilled meats. The coffee adds depth and complexity to the chocolate, resulting in a barbecue experience like no other.