Chef George redefines dining at The Nellie with the Verandah Experience

The Mount Nelson, a Belmond Hotel, is transforming its dining experience with the new Verandah Experience. The Executive Chef, George Jardine, and Sous Chef, Brinelle Cunningham, have curated this special offering. Guest can enjoy a typical Cape Town winter evening in the iconic Lounge, which has a conservatory-style setup overlooking the beautiful gardens.

The Nellie, as it's fondly called, has become a popular global destination known for its outstanding culinary experiences. The latest addition, the Verandah Experience, is set to redefine dining at The Mount Nelson under the guidance of Chef George. Chef George boasts an impressive track record with numerous awards and extensive experience in acclaimed restaurants and hotels worldwide. His culinary philosophy revolves around using seasonal and sustainable ingredients, prepared with skill and care. Drawing from his past successes and embracing innovation, he has crafted new menus that are incredibly seasonal and unforgettable.

"The Verandah Experience offers diners an exceptional location, an oasis in the heart of the city, complete with an extraordinary flavour journey," says Chef George. Verandah Experience at the Mount Nelson “And everything tastes better when it’s in season,” he adds. Driven by this ethos, Chef George and Brinelle Cunningham created a dynamic menu that evolves every two weeks.

The menus showcase a selected array of starters, mains, and desserts, each reflecting a harmonious blend of locally infused, and globally relevant flavours. Every dish at the Verandah Experience showcases a mix of winter flavours that capture the true essence of the season. In tribute to the devoted organic suppliers who provide top-quality ingredients, yummy! Moreover, The Nellie has introduced a new Wild Foods Garden that consist of home-grown botanicals that play a key role in the Nellie dining experience.