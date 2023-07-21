WATCH: R80K dinner bill has sparked a heated debate about how the check should be split

A TikTok creator has sparked a heated debate online after posting a video of a friend’s birthday dinner turning into chaos because he refused to split a $4,600 (R80K) bill evenly. The user, Victor Christian (@Viccgotti) focused the camera on the group’s discussion on whether or not they should all split the bill. He said: “I’m only paying for what’s on the check, I’m not splitting the bill.”

The video opens mid-argument as several diners refused to split the alleged bill at someone’s birthday dinner. “I’m only paying for what’s on the check,” one person says. “I’m not splitting the bill. That’s crazy!” Another person complained that some diners ordered pricey menu items such as lamb chop and steak.

“Look at what all they got and they talking about splitting the bill,” one man argued. “What did you come out for?” another man yelled. “Y’all doing way too much. We didn’t order all that.”

“We come together, we split the bill. Period,” said a woman. In Christian’s second post, he captured a woman saying she should not be forced to pay for dinner because it is her birthday. However, the TikToker said he believed that, because he and another friend did not drink, they should not need to pay for the bottles of liquor that were ordered and consumed by the rest of their party.

WHO WAS WRONG IN THIS SITUATION? THAT BILL WAS OVER 4600 dollars. Many viewers agreed that Christian was right and that diners should be expected to pay only as much as they ordered. Others said that covering the cost of the birthday girl's dinner would be a good move. And another group suggested that it was the birthday girl's responsibility to pay for everyone at the table since she probably invited them in the beginning. Some said that the entire incident could have been avoided if they had communicated properly beforehand.