Crime that rocked and shocked us in 2022

From kidnappings, child murders and an attack on Parliament, crimes that shocked the province and country were reported in 2022. The year 2022 began with a bang with the alleged arson attack on Parliament. This was later exacerbated by more than 4 000 kidnappings in the Western Cape, family massacres at the apparent hands of teenage relatives, a mob justice attack on an e-hailing driver and horrific child killings and police murders.

South Africa - Cape Town - 4 January 2022 - The man accused of burning the National Assembly Zandile Christmas Mafe appeared at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. He was charged with two counts arson, theft, housebreaking and contravening the Explosives Act. More charges could be added. Picture: Phando Jikelo African News Agency (ANA) On January 2, 2022, the National Assembly Chamber and sections of the Old Assembly Building were destroyed in a fire. A homeless man, Zandile Christmas Mafe, was charged with housebreaking with the intent to commit arson, terrorism, theft and a separate charge of arson. The case of the notorious “Klawer killer” was postponed again as there was no bed for him at Valkenberg psychiatric hospital. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed that alleged child murderer Daniel Smit was number 93 on the waiting list to be assessed. A murder sent shock waves through the small town of Klawer on February 4, 2022, when the dismembered remains of Jerobejin van Wyk, 13, were found in a dam on the property of Daniel Smit. It is alleged the child and a friend had been picking mangoes in Smit’s yard when he spotted them. Smit is awaiting a bed space at Valkenberg psychiatric hospital. Releasing the second-quarter crime statistics, Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that for 2022/2023, more than 4 000 counts of kidnapping were reported to the police between July and September 2022.

The man arrested in connection with Shireen Essop’s kidnapping is a Malawian national who allegedly sold her iPhone. Picture: File To date, the case of 2-month-old Kai-Isha Meniers, who was kidnapped by a woman outside Shoprite in Bishop Lavis on April 30, remains unsolved. Shireen Essop, 32, vanished on May 23 while driving along Varkensvlei Road in Philippi and was found on June 11 in Klipfontein Mission Station thanks to a vigilant neighbourhood watch and was unharmed. A 28-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly being found with her belongings. This was followed by the case of Abira Dekhta, 8, who had been sitting in the front seat of her school transport vehicle in Gatesville on November 4 when she was snatched by armed men and was found alive on November 14 in Khayelitsha following a tip-off. Seven suspects have been charged. South Africa - Cape Town - 14 November 2022 - Abira Dekhta at home after she was found in Khayelitsha. Abira and her mother, Salma Dekhta. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA) It was the news that rocked the Western Cape when e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala, a driver for Bolt, was mistaken for a kidnapper while he was on his way to fetch clients in Parkwood on May 31 and was robbed by two suspects, beaten with a spade by a mob, bitten by a dog and set alight on May 31. The 11 people accused of his murder have been charged.

Slain Bolt driver Abongile Mafalala. Picture: File A former police officer, Jean-Paul Malgas, 38, allegedly went on a shooting spree at Somerset Hospital where he shot and killed a police officer and two patients. A manhunt was launched for Yanga Nyalara in May following mass shootings in Khayelitsha. He was soon arrested together with Wandile Tofile, Manelisi Ngumla and Lundi Zweni. They are facing charges relating to the murders between May 25, 2021, and May 8, 2022, in Khayelitsha Site C. Police offered a R100 000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Yanga Endrey Nyalara. Picture: SAPS Family murders allegedly at the hands of teenagers made headlines after Cassidy Hartzenberg, 18, was charged with the September 9 murder of his aunt, Magistrate Romay van Rooyen, inside her home in Marina Da Gama.

