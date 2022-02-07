Daniel Smit appears in court for the murder of 13-year-old Klawer boy

Cape Town – Angry Klawer residents protested outside the Klawer Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning during the first appearance of the 56-year-old man charged with the murder of 13-year-old Jerobejin van Wyk. The suspect, Daniel Smit was arrested over the weekend when police discovered human remains in his drains while looking for Jerobejin.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “He is charged with murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. “The case has been postponed until April 26, 2022 for further investigation. “The accused's lawyer has indicated that the accused does not intend to apply for bail. If he does apply for bail, the State will oppose the application.”

In an eNCA interview on Sunday, Van Wyk's lawyer, Santie Human, said Smit had confessed to the teen's murder. "On Friday, we received more information from him at the police station and that's when they found the child's remains (at his property), and he was then arrested at that time. "I can confirm that the child found at his home is the missing Van Wyk child," she said.

Previously, Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation executive director Billy Claasen said Jerobijin went missing on Wednesday afternoon, while picking fruit with a friend in another part of town. “Residents believe that the suspect saw him and began chasing him and his friend from the property, when he bumped him over with his vehicle and took him away. “We are completely devastated and disgusted by the incident...”