A vegetarian-friendly recipe that is surprisingly easy to make

Avocados are popular all over the world because they have delighted people’s taste buds for years. They are known not only for their nutty flavour but for their creamy texture. Avocados have moved up the rankings of healthiest fruits as a result of their reputation as nutrient-dense.

Nutritious, versatile and delicious, they have become a kitchen staple. Whether you are strictly vegan, a vegetarian or are simply trying to eat more plant than animal products, avocados add that element of richness, creaminess and luxury to meals. Avocados are rich in nutrients that are often lacking in people’s diets, including magnesium, B6, vitamin C, vitamin E and folate.

With avocado season in full force, here is a vegetarian-friendly recipe that is easy to make courtesy of the South African Avocado Growers’ Association. Research by the association last year showed the popularity of avos among consumers has surged. It also revealed that even though the average cost of all foods has increased, consumers consistently prioritise avocados.

“Consumers’ avocado purchase behaviour has evolved from impulse buying in 2012 and 2016 to plan purchases in 2021 and 2023. Shoppers particularly love ripe and ready avocados, with 66% being willing to pay more for this convenience. “SA avos are available almost all year round: creamy, green-skinned varieties from March until October, and nutty dark-skinned avos from March until November. Green and dark-skinned avos are equally delicious and nutritious,” they added. Avo pastry tart Serves: 8

Ingredients For the avo pastry 125ml mashed avocado

330ml cake flour plus extra 7.5ml baking powder 2.5ml salt

±6ml cold water For the filling 6 eggs

500ml frozen peas, defrosted 125ml crumbled feta Salt and pepper

1 firm-ripe avocado, halved, stoned and peeled Handful basil

Method For the pastry, blitz the avo until smooth. Mix through the flour, baking powder, salt, and just enough water until it comes together in a ball. Dust a surface with extra flour and knead until smooth. Cover in plastic wrap and rest for 20 minutes.

Roll the dough out into a circle of 5mm thickness. Line a greased 23cm x 4 cm deep quiche tin with the dough, trimming any overhang. Prick the base with a fork. Top with scrunched baking paper and baking weights (like dry beans). Refrigerate for 10 minutes. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Bake the tart case for 10 minutes. Remove the baking paper and weights and bake for about 5 minutes or until lightly golden.

For the filling, blitz the eggs, 375ml of the peas, and 80ml of the feta. Season with salt and pepper. Pour into the tart case and bake for about 30 minutes or until just set. Cool to room temperature.

Make avo roses by placing one avocado half cut-side down on a cutting board. Slice through the width into very thin slices. Fan out the avocado slices into a straight line. Begin at one end and gently roll up into a spiral rose shape. Repeat with the remaining avocado half. Place the avocado roses on the tart with the remaining 125ml peas and 45ml feta. Top with basil.