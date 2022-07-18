Another bloody weekend for Western Cape as eight killed in spate of shootings

Cape Town - A spate of shootings in the province at the weekend has left eight people dead, with community structures calling for urgent intervention. In Khayelitsha, police have launched an investigation into a triple murder after three men aged 34, 36 and 50 were gunned down on the corners of Nyebelele and Ntango streets in Site C on Saturday night.

That same night two men in their thirties were shot and killed in Tutu Avenue, Harare. In Citrusdal in the Cederberg, three men were shot and killed in an informal dwelling. Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) chairperson Ndithini Tyhido urged the government to prioritise safety in townships.

“The minister needs to take the issue of mass shootings seriously and as the community we have been asking for the same thing again and again but we see no change. “That is why these criminals do whatever they want and whenever they want because they could see that no actions are being taken by the government to curb these heinous killings,” said Tyhido. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said of the two people killed in Kahyelitsha: “The victims were driving in their blue Hyundai sedan when they came under attack by the occupants in a white VW Polo, who fled the scene. One of the victims died on the scene while the other one succumbed to death shortly after being admitted to hospital. We have reason to believe that the incident could be linked to the drug trade in the area, but this will be established as our investigation unfolds.”

Traut said the motive of the triple murder wasn’t clear yet. Anti crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said the police needed to get together and to implement interventions. “These mass shootings we are seeing is a source of real concern with the series of them, we have had one in Alex, Soweto and now in Cape Town again.

“It’s really out of control. The motives are really worrying but it appears to be criminal gangs operating in different areas trying to cause panic and fear.” Police Minister Bheki Cele with Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Ngungubele will have a community engagement on Monday with Khayelitsha residents following the shootings. Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 086 0010 111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.