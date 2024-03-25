‘Assaulted’ Gqeberha business owner free after kidnapping ordeal

Gqeberha businessman Neal Ah-Tow, 58, has returned home after about a month in captivity following his kidnapping. His return comes about a week after the release of Sonam Gajjar, the wife of another local businessman.

Ah-Tow was kidnapped outside his fishery in Crichton Street in Sidwell, Gqeberha, on March 1. It is alleged that on the morning of the incident at about 7am, five armed men accosted him as he was about to open the store. He was shoved into a silver Chevrolet Cruze vehicle which sped off. Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said he was allegedly released on Friday but was not in good condition. “It is alleged that the victim was released on Friday at 9.30pm. He was brought by a person from Marikina in Despatch. According to the victim he was dropped by the suspects at an unknown place. He was then lost, and walked around looking for help. He got help from an unknown person. The person took him to Mount Road police station.

“He is not good ... tired, physically assaulted and hungry. He was released to his family and family doctor,” Mgolodela said. She added that no ransom was paid. Meanwhile, Gajjar, who was kidnapped in Mosel Road in Kariega on March 13, was released two days after the incident. Gajjar was kidnapped outside her home. While waiting for the gate to close behind her, she was accosted by four men, her driver’s side window was smashed and she was dragged out of her car and shoved into a waiting white Hyundai.

The Hawks had commended the collaboration efforts of role players including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Kidnapping team, hostage negotiators, Crime Intelligence and SAPS officials, which led to her safe release. “Our main priority as the Hawks is to avoid ransom payments entirely. Our primary concern is ensuring their (the victims’) safety above all else. This may sometimes involve negotiations regarding ransom amounts, as was the case in this instance. Intensive investigations are ongoing with our focus remaining steadfast pursuing all leads to ensure justice is served for the victim and family,” Hawks spokesperson Avele Fumba said at the time. Crime activist Hanif Loonat urged government intervention, saying kidnapping harms the economy because it affects confidence in the country.