Bus service cannot reach many areas due to taxi violence

Commuters in Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Philippi East, Langa and Mfuleni will bear the brunt of the ongoing taxi strike as the Golden Arrow Bus Service indicated that its buses were unable to operate in these areas due to threats of violence.

The bus service said that despite its best efforts it was“only able to offer a very limited service this evening” and commuters were advised to make alternative arrangements, especially in the Mitchells Plain area where its service had been “most adversely affected”.

“All areas are affected and we must therefore advise that passengers make alternative arrangements if possible. GABS has been put into an almost impossible situation and has tried to assist Cape Town’s commuters but unprecedented levels of violence and intimidation have severely limited our ability to operate,” GABS said in a statement.