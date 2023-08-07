Bus service cannot reach many areas due to taxi violence

The bus service said that despite its best efforts it was“only able to offer a very limited service and commuters were advised to make alternative arrangements, especially in the Mitchells Plain area where its service had been “most adversely affected”.
Commuters in Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Philippi East, Langa and Mfuleni will bear the brunt of the ongoing taxi strike as the Golden Arrow Bus Service indicated that its buses were unable to operate in these areas due to threats of violence.
The bus service said that despite its best efforts it was“only able to offer a very limited service this evening” and commuters were advised to make alternative arrangements, especially in the Mitchells Plain area where its service had been “most adversely affected”.
“All areas are affected and we must therefore advise that passengers make alternative arrangements if possible. GABS has been put into an almost impossible situation and has tried to assist Cape Town’s commuters but unprecedented levels of violence and intimidation have severely limited our ability to operate,” GABS said in a statement.
The bus service also confirmed its staff were “struggling to reach drivers and their peak service is projected to be limited”.
This comes despite the Western Cape High Court granting an interim interdict against harassment and intimidation from taxi associations amid the ongoing taxi strike.
In a social media post, GABS said: “We are still unable to operate within Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Philippi East, Langa and Mfuleni. This means all services from these areas will start and terminate on the outskirts. We are still unable to provide information on any specific buses and services. Delays are to be expected unfortunately but we will try to get to as many passengers as possible. We will continue to update throughout the day as the situation unfolds.”
On Sunday, GABS issued a statement regarding the court action in response to the taxi strike which affected thousands of commuters since August 3.
“Golden Arrow Bus Services has one primary objective and that is to provide safe and reliable transport to Cape Town’s commuters. We therefore approached the High Court as a result of the intimidation and harassment as well as acts of vandalism directed towards our employees, passengers and buses following the announcement of a taxi strike on (August 3).
“On (August 6) having read the papers filed by Golden Arrow and following agreement between Golden Arrow (the applicant) and the respondents (including SANTACO and its eight affiliated members participating in the strike) it has been ordered by the Honourable Justice Gamble that the respondents are interdicted from intimidating, harassing, threatening or interfering with Golden Arrow, its employees and passengers,” the statement read.
Cape Times