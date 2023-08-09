Cape Town student ‘kidnapped’ during taxi strike in counselling

A 23-year-old College of Cape Town student who went missing while walking home during the taxi strike is receiving counselling after she was kidnapped and held captive in a shack with another woman before she was released. Isabel Ndlovu was last seen leaving the college’s Wynberg Skills Centre, headed to her Khayelitsha home last Thursday.

Her mother had phoned her from the United States and she confirmed that she was in a taxi home, however, the family said they never heard from her again. She was reported missing to police on Friday. It has been alleged Ndlovu was released by two kidnappers who snatched her near the Khayelitsha Site C taxi rank.

She was allegedly held captive in a shack with another woman before she was released. Ndlovu’s brother-in-law, Phenius Dickens, said they were relieved she was safe. “I would like to convey my gratitude to the police and everyone who assisted our family during the disappearance of our daughter. She is safe and she has been found unharmed,” said Dickens.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the 23-year-old was receiving counselling to deal with the incident. “Kindly be advised that the missing person was reunited with her family. Further investigation revealed the urgent need for the victim to receive counselling. “We can confirm that she is currently in a safe space where she receive counselling to assist her dealing with the incident," he said.