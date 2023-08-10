Children committing violence in taxi strike mayhem

Activists say society is failing its youth because children are involved in violence in the taxi strike. In Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, a police station was set alight by a group of youths, and law enforcement officers and vehicles were pelted with stones.

This as the Western Cape Education Department said 852 259 learners stayed home from school on Tuesday – 71% of the learners – as a result of the taxi strike. More than 90 schools closed due to safety concerns or low attendance. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said as a result of the damage caused by the fire, the Community Service centre in Kayamandi is not operational.

“Reports suggested an unruly group of young people approached the SAPS office in Kayamandi on Tuesday and threw an explosive device in the direction of the SAPS building, damaging the community service centre. The members deployed at the office managed to extinguish the fire. “In a separate incident the crowd also set alight a delivery vehicle that entered the area.

The community are encouraged to report cases with the Cloetesville of Stellenbosch SAPS office for further investigation,” said Swartbooi. Kayamandi police were investigating cases of public violence and attacks on police. Santaco Western Cape chairperson Mandla Hermanus distanced the taxi industry from the youths’ destructive behaviours.

“It is not true that children were ‘used’ to orchestrate violence. Young people saw opportunistic people who committed violence and they joined them. In some videos, school children came out of the school and looted a truck. There were no taxi people there,” he said. Molo Songololo’s executive director Patric Solomon urged parents and community members to prevent children from taking part in “opportunistic criminal acts of intimidation, violence, destruction of property, theft, looting, and arson”. “Community members and organisations can mobilise children and facilitate their participation in peaceful non-violent social action campaigns, protest, and decision making forums. Children can be encouraged and supported to organise themselves to express their own views and opinions about issues that concern them, their needs, interests and rights.

“The strike action most definitely affected hundreds and thousands of learners across Cape Town and surrounding areas,” said Solomon. Activist June Dolley-Major said: “Sadly we live in a society where violence has become the norm and people including children are desensitised. Violence has become a way to express grievances or demands. As society we have failed children and youths because we have not shown them how to deal with anger and conflict in a healthy and constructive manner. Children go by what they see and hear.” Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said the organisation was deeply concerned about the high prevalence rate of violence displayed during the strike where children were also involved.