Chinese nationals sentenced for abalone possession worth R6.5m

Two Chinese nationals were convicted and sentenced after entering into a plea agreement with the State following the seizure of abalone worth R6.5million at a Bellville facility. The Khayelitsha Priority Court this week further granted a confiscation order of R200 000 for the benefit received by Chaoyuan He, who was ordered to pay the amount into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account (Cara), and a confiscation order of R50 000 for the benefit received by Liang Jun Liang, who was also ordered to pay the amount into the Cara.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the conviction and sentencing followed a joint operation by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Bellville, Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics and Gangs Western Cape and the Department of Forestry, Fishery and the Environment. In October 2021, the members executed a search warrant in Welgemoed, Bellville. On arrival, it was established that the premises was used as an illegal fish processing facility. Police seized 11 321 units of dried abalone with an estimated value of R6.5 million. “Four suspects were arrested, two Chinese males and two Zimbabwean males, who were found on the premises,” Hani said.

“They were eventually charged for operating an illegal fish processing establishment and illegal possession of abalone.” After several court appearances, all four accused were granted bail. Chaoyuan, 28, and Liang, 27, were sentenced on Count 1 for landing, selling, receiving or possession of fish taken in contravention of Section 44(2) of the Marine Living Resources Act, Act 18 of 1998, and Count 2, for operating a fish processing establishment without a right in contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act.

Both were sentenced to a fine of R1 million or five years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on both counts. Liang was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment wholly suspended for five years for entering, remaining or departing from the republic in contravention of the Immigration Act. “The case against William Richard Munetsi, 30, and Talnaka Basierawere, 27, was postponed to May 9 to finalise Section 105A plea agreements in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act,” Hani said.