City of Cape Town’s JP Smith threatens to impound more taxis despite mayhem

While the City of Cape Town claimed it was not declaring war against the taxi industry, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith has proclaimed that they will “proceed with impounding 25 vehicles for every truck, bus, vehicle or facility that is burnt or vandalised”. The City is also seeking an urgent interdict amid mayhem and violence that erupted shortly after the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape announced their stayaway.

Thousands of commuters across the province were affected when Santaco, joined by eight regional associations met in Makhaza, Khayelitsha and resolved to down tools over issues including the impoundments of vehicles. People stood in long queues at bus stops and terminuses, with some stranded commuters, including pupils, telling the Cape Times they remained at the ranks because they were fearful to use buses as some were attacked. Other commuters opted to walk home. Integrated law enforcers were deployed on the freeways and major routes amid the attacks.

According to the City, there were petrol bomb attacks on four buses, three trucks and three panel vans or bakkies, as well as an ambulance. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said they were working with other law enforcement agencies to respond to the taxi strike with high density operational deployments in the city centre and other affected areas to maintain law and order. “Preliminary reports suggest that the N2 in both directions were blocked by taxis, severely affecting peak-time traffic in both directions. Several incidents of public violence have been recorded where vehicles were stoned and set alight in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, Langa and along the N2. The situation is being monitored and where required, appropriate action will be taken,” said Traut.

Thousands of commuters have been left stranded due a taxi strike in the Western Cape. Golden Arrow said in Mfuleni and Khayelitsha their bus services were completely inaccessible and could only operate from the outskirts. Cape Times · Trucks, buses patrol-bombed as taxi strike brings busy highways to standstill “We are trying to operate Nyanga services from Borcherd’s Quarry but the N2 is blocked on both sides.

Langa is inaccessible, all Epping services will be severely delayed,” said. Santaco chairperson Mandla Hermanus said the provincial-wide stayaway is expected to continue until next week. “During this stayaway there will be no march or any form of protests that will take place. All operations will stop and we have urged our operators to refrain from any acts of violence and threatening behaviour. Normal taxi operations will resume on the August 10 after which we will make further announcements on the way forward.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but as an industry we are left with no other option but to embark on this stayaway due to the frivolous impoundment operations, which have had a negative impact on our operators and industry. Since the beginning of the year 6 000 taxis have been impounded, which amounts to 1000 taxis a month.” Smith said over the last six months the City and Provincial Transport MEC Ricardo Mackenzie had four meetings with the taxi industry as part of the taxi task team to attempt to avert strike action.

“During these meetings, there were two issues that the taxi operators raised, the desire for additional operating permits on various routes, which the City and Provincial Government worked with them on in good faith, and unhappiness with the enforcement actions of the City. “In relation to the latter, I can only say that there are thousands of complaints to the City about the unlawful and reckless conduct of public transport operators. There are complaints about extortion by the industry of other public transport operators and threats, intimidation and violence almost continuously. “I have been asked by the Mayor to ensure that the violence caused by some in the public transport sector is met with an appropriate response and to remind them that we will proceed with impounding 25 vehicles for every truck, bus, vehicle or facility that is burnt or vandalised,” said Smith.

Santaco’s Nceba Enge said Santaco and their affiliations were not responsible for the public violence “because we are not operating.” Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga called on the taxi industry to ensure compliance with the laws and regulations governing their operations.