Cop killed while responding to domestic violence incident

The Hawks have taken over the investigation into the killing of a police officer who was shot dead while responding to a domestic violence complaint in Mamre on the West Coast on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said information suggested that the 44-year-old sergeant and his partner were dispatched to attend to a domestic violence complaint at about 12.45pm at Klapmuts Street.

“Upon arrival at the address, the suspect, during a scuffle, allegedly took the service pistol of the police official and fatally shot him. The suspect also opened fire on the partner of the sergeant, whereafter he fled the scene on foot. The partner of the sergeant was not hurt,” Potelwa said. A police officer was killed when he responded to a domestic violence complaint in Mamre. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Provincial SAPS management condemned the killing of the sergeant.

Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, expressed his dismay. “It is disheartening that a police official responding to a complaint is shot with his own service pistol. Police are there to protect community members,” said Patekile. The search for the wanted suspect continues with additional forces deployed to enhance the search, Potelwa said. “The identity of the deceased sergeant will be released once his next of kin has been informed.”

Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, said it is disheartening that a police official responding to a complaint is shot with his own service pistol. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers Police Minister Bheki Cele recently disclosed that 109 police officers had lost their lives over the past 11 months. While the majority of the members died off-duty, about 36 police officers were killed during the commission of their policing work, such as confrontation with brutal and armed criminals. @ayandajongilanga ♬ original sound - Ayanda Through investigative work conducted by the Hawks, 83 suspects have been arrested in connection with police killings.