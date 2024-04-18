Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Independent Online | Capetimes
Search IOL
IOLCape TimesNewsSportBusinessOpinionTechnologyLifestyleArts Portal
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, April 18, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Cop killed while responding to domestic violence incident

The body of a police officer is removed from a house in Mamre on the West Coast after being shot while attending to a domestic violence dispute. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

The body of a police officer is removed from a house in Mamre on the West Coast after being shot while attending to a domestic violence dispute. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

Published 4h ago

Share

The Hawks have taken over the investigation into the killing of a police officer who was shot dead while responding to a domestic violence complaint in Mamre on the West Coast on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said information suggested that the 44-year-old sergeant and his partner were dispatched to attend to a domestic violence complaint at about 12.45pm at Klapmuts Street.

“Upon arrival at the address, the suspect, during a scuffle, allegedly took the service pistol of the police official and fatally shot him. The suspect also opened fire on the partner of the sergeant, whereafter he fled the scene on foot. The partner of the sergeant was not hurt,” Potelwa said.

A police officer was killed when he responded to a domestic violence complaint in Mamre. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

Provincial SAPS management condemned the killing of the sergeant.

Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, expressed his dismay.

“It is disheartening that a police official responding to a complaint is shot with his own service pistol. Police are there to protect community members,” said Patekile.

The search for the wanted suspect continues with additional forces deployed to enhance the search, Potelwa said. “The identity of the deceased sergeant will be released once his next of kin has been informed.”

Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile, said it is disheartening that a police official responding to a complaint is shot with his own service pistol. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Newspapers

Police Minister Bheki Cele recently disclosed that 109 police officers had lost their lives over the past 11 months.

While the majority of the members died off-duty, about 36 police officers were killed during the commission of their policing work, such as confrontation with brutal and armed criminals.

@ayandajongilanga

♬ original sound - Ayanda

Through investigative work conducted by the Hawks, 83 suspects have been arrested in connection with police killings.

Anyone with information about the latest incident can anonymously contact Crime Stop on 0860010111 or use the MySaps app.

Cape Times

Related Topics:

SAPSHawksWestern CapeCape TownBheki CeleMurderTrue CrimeGender-Based Violence