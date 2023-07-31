Cops brace for another Bellville crackdown

In a situation described as out of hand, police have been called to double-up on their efforts in cracking down on fake and illicit goods in the Bellville area, following an operation that saw counterfeit products worth more than R100 million seized. Police, along with Customs and Excise and brand protectors for various famous high-end products, descended on a shopping complex in Durban Road in Bellville, in a multimillion-rand integrated operation on Friday.

At around 10am, the multidisciplinary team executed a search warrant after an investigation where intelligence was gathered over a period of time. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the operation saw truckloads of counterfeit goods comprising an assortment of popular brands as well as illicit tobacco products being transported to a depot as exhibits in a contravention of the Counterfeits Goods Act case. “The value of the seizure is hard to determine at this premature stage but a fair estimate will go beyond R100 million.

“Four suspects have been detained while many traders abandoned their stalls upon police arrival and managed to escape being apprehended. As our investigation unfolds, more arrests could be affected,” he said. Western Cape police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile hailed members of the team who ensured the successful removal of fake products from the streets. “Those who are under the impression that they can make a lucrative living from selling inferior goods to the public and impacting on the economy of the county should reconsider, because more similar operations will be executed not long from now,” he said.

Bellville councillor Jackie Visser said that illicit trade in the Bellville precinct was a “huge” problem. “The type of contraband sold is quite vast. It’s a huge problem, and they sell a lot of things that are illegal. Every second store has the same thing as the other. All we are calling for is a trading plan, to legalise traders in the area. It is getting out of hand because there’s also a lot of drug smuggling because they aren’t registered. It’s quite a difficult situation and I strongly support the police. We are not against trading but it must be legal. We need quality services and we are trying to make Bellville better,” she said.

Voortrekker Road Corridor Improvement District (VRCID) chief executive Derek Bock said more cleanup needs to be done in the area. “We welcome this and congratulate SAPS and all stakeholders who played a part in the operation. We work in the area every day and most of the things there are illegal. The economy suffers because these goods enter the country illegally and taxes aren’t being paid. “Everyone is looking at the traders and we should look at the landlords as well because how do they not know that this is happening? We believe the landlord should also be taken to book,” he said.

Greater Tygerberg Partnership (GTP) chief executive Warren Hewitt said authorities need to play a bigger role in educating businesses about legal trading. “The property owners also need to be stricter and play a role in ensuring that the law is upheld at all times. There's a lot more that can be done. Many of the goods are procured from other provinces and other countries. I do feel for (traders), because they are trying to make a living, but they should also aim to do so in a legal manner. Any licensed business needs to pay taxes and all that is due,” he said. Independent economist Professor Bonke Dumisa said counterfeit goods had prospects to bring the economy to its knees.