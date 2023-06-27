D-day for Bhanga to respond to suspension over ‘racist Zille’ comments

Cape Town – Embattled DA member Nqaba Bhanga has until today to furnish the party with reasons why he should not be suspended. This is after the party gave Bhanga 48 hours to respond in writing following allegations he made against the party’s federal chairperson, Helen Zille, accusing her on social of being racist.

“Helen zille is the most racist person she got of a file of all back (sic) people. Yesterday I learnt how she got information to try to destroy mnrthe (sic) ANC. I’m hurt to know that you were working with the ANC against me,” read Bhanga’s post. Zille has said the allegations by Bhanga were “totally untrue”. The party’s leader in the Eastern Cape, Andrew Whitfield, said that the DA had “unanimously” resolved to serve Bhanga with a notice of intention to suspend him from all party activities pending the outcome of an investigation into claims of bringing the party in disrepute, among other transgressions of the DA’s standards of conduct for its members.