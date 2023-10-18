Ex-UJ executives to have day in court over alleged graft

The University of Johannesburg’s (UJ’s) former council chairperson, Roy Marcus, who is alleged to have syphoned more than R14 million from the institution, has appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg. University of Johannesburg’s (UJ’s) former council chairperson, Roy Marcus, who is alleged to have syphoned more than R14 million from the institution, has appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg.

Marcus handed himself over to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit on Friday, and was released on a warning. His alleged accomplices Van Schoor and Adreas Spilhaus, a director at Clarify Investment Corporation, were arrested on August 30 and released on R10000 bail each. The trio are expected to appear together in the criminal matter on December 4 for docket disclosure.

According to Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale, the former UJ executives and the businessman allegedly colluded by submitting invoices to the university for services and goods that were not rendered. The money was meant for the installation of solar geysers at the university’s premises and residences. Mogale said Marcus was the director of the companies that were awarded tenders without following due processes and he was the chairperson of the board of UJ.

Clarify Investment was reportedly paid more than R10m, while Triad Capital got paid R2.2m and Mainstream Aquaculture received R1.2m. “The money was approved and paid by one of the accomplices without proper procurement procedures being followed to appoint the three companies involved. “Marcus did not have the delegation or authority to approve such payments, thus breaching the code of conduct of the University of Johannesburg ...

He and his accomplices misrepresented themselves to the university,” said Mogale. UJ had lodged criminal complaints against Marcus and Van Schoor at Brixton police station after it commissioned an investigation by SNG Grant Thornton, an independent audit, advisory and forensic services firm. The case was taken over by the Hawks in 2018.

The university also filed an application for damages in the Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg. Van Schoor was fired after being found guilty in disciplinary proceedings, while Marcus resigned. The Hawks provincial head in Gauteng, Ebrahim Kadwa, welcomed the arrest and encouraged the investigation team to follow all leads that will ensure that all involved were brought to book.

UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said the university instituted civil proceedings and has also lodged the requisite criminal complaints against the former executives, among others. “These matters are presently pending before civil and criminal courts and the university is therefore precluded from publishing commentary on these matters at this stage,” said Esterhuizen. The university is committed to the rule of law, fairness, transparency and accountability. The university adopts a strict stance towards the types of allegations which feature in the Hawks statement and other press releases related to this matter. The university is committed to seeing the aforementioned civil and criminal processes to finality,” said Esterhuizen.