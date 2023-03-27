Face of shame: Bester escape points to collusion

Cape Town - Security experts and criminologists have weighed on the infamous Facebook rapist Thabo Bester’s prison escape, saying it was indicative of collusion and participation by various authorities. “It’s quite shocking that someone could essentially run an entire business from a corrections facility and is obviously indicative of collusion and participation by various authorities because it simply couldn’t be facilitated otherwise because there’s a key concern around why this was allowed to occur and why people were facilitating it.

The escape was clearly premeditated and planned. A considerable amount of thought went into it, he managed to fool authorities for an entire year. It’s sad that someone had to die in the process. One would have thought the investigation into the person’s death would have occurred far quicker, ” said criminology expert Dr Simon Howell. The real identity of Bester who faked his death, used several fake names and is yet to be arrested, remains shrouded in mystery as Home Affairs says it was awaiting police investigations to conclude.

In 2012 Bester was sentenced to life in prison for luring women on Facebook, promising them modelling jobs, then robbing and raping his victims and killing at least one. Then in May last year, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) reported he had died by suicide after setting himself alight in his cell. However a prison warder allegedly notified an official that the convicted murder’s death was staged to no avail. It also revealed that Bester ran a high-profile, multimillion-rand business under the name “Tom Motsepe” claiming to be the chairperson of 21st Century Media. The company hosted an event attended by local celebrities, where he even made a virtual appearance while being incarcerated.

DCS spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed at the weekend that a post-mortem conducted on the body that burnt beyond recognition in Cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre, revealed that it was an adult male with blunt force trauma to his head. “The post-mortem report further revealed that there were no signs of smoke inhalation in the body. Furthermore, it uncovered that the pancreas and the spleen in the body were in the early stages of decomposition.

The DNA sequencing with a person identified to be the mother of Bester failed to indicate a common ancestor or a match.” Police have since launched an investigation into the prison escape, with detectives from the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) and the Organised Crime, Investigations (OCI) units in the Free State and Gauteng working together. “A case of murder is under investigation following the outcome of the DNA analysis that confirmed that the body of the deceased which was found was not of Thabo Bester.

The autopsy report went on to further reveal that the deceased had died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head, and was already dead, prior to the arson incident,” said police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe. Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza added: “The Department is aware that the police are investigating the matter. We will await them.” African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis director and comparative policing and social conflict specialist, Eldred de Klerk said an escape was a concern because even if someone was smart they don't escape on their own.