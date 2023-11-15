Family of slain activist Nkohla hails second arrest

The widow of former politician and activist Loyiso Nkohla has described the second arrest made in connection with the murder of her husband as bittersweet. Mziyanda Mdlungu briefly appeared at the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

According to the Gauteng Division Regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana the 38-year-old accused faces charges of murder and conspiracy to murder in connection with Nkohla’s killing. “The matter was transferred to the Athlone Magistrate’s Court, where he will appear on November 20,” said Mahanjana. The Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Bellville made the breakthrough on Monday, nabbing the accused in Katlehong.

Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said Mdlungu’s arrest emanates from the April 17 incident where Nkohla was killed in a hail of bullets during a community leaders’ meeting at the Philippi railway station. Three others, including a pregnant woman and a former ANC councillor, were wounded in the incident. “It is believed that he was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail's Central Line where families had built their homes,” said Vukubi, adding the investigation continues.

Nkohla's widow, Nyameka, said she was briefed by the Hawks about Mdlungu and his arrest came as the family was celebrating their son's birthday. “It was a difficult and emotional day because this was the first birthday my son spent without the presence of his father. Loyiso was a present loving father who never missed any special day in his children's lives. “I welcome the arrest. I feel relieved and confident that my husband will get justice, the Hawks continue to bring us renewed hope in the law enforcement agencies of our country.

I wish to thank them for their hard work and dedication,” she said. Mdlungu will now join Zukisa Tshabile, 38, who was arrested on October 27 and has since appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court. The matter was remanded until February 15, 2024 for further investigation.

The court heard during Tshabile’s appearance that he had faced 17 counts of attempted murder. It was also alleged that the accused was linked to another suspect, the believed mastermind of the murder, who allegedly hired people to kill Nkohla. “The accused is linked to the suspect mentioned above through cellphone and bank records. If the accused applies for bail, the State will oppose the Schedule 6 bail application,” the NPA said. Nkohla, a father of two, made headlines after throwing human excrement on the steps of the provincial legislature and Cape Town International Airport when he was the leader of the Ses’khona People’s Movement, drawing attention to the plight of residents.