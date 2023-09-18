Former RCS employee handed non-custodial sentence for fraudulently unblocking blocked accounts

A woman convicted of fraud for removing blocked RCS accounts without the necessary authorisation, has received a suspended prison sentence. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said Nolubabalo Mlawu, 49, a former employee of RCS Group in the insurance section, was sentenced in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

“It was alleged that she unlawfully and without authority removed blocked customers’ accounts. She was committing all these illegal activities using her user name. Thereafter, unlawful purchases were made on various accounts to an actual loss of R230 687.45 to RCS. The matter was brought under the attention of the Hawks 'Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bellville for investigation,” said Hani. Mlawu pleaded guilty in relation to 36 removals. She was convicted last Monday. “On September 15, the accused was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, which was wholly suspended for five years, an additional 24 months of correctional supervision was also handed down on her and was further declared unfit to possess a firearm,” said Hani.

In a separate successful conviction, the Mthatha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team of the Hawks, collectively with National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as well as South African Post Office (SAPO), ensured that the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes court convicted and sentenced Nonthuthuko Mfengwana, 62, for theft on Thursday. Mfengwana is a former Post Office branch manager based in Mqanduli. “In 2011, Mfengwana, as a branch manager, reportedly defrauded the entity by manipulating the Post Office point sales system that she banked the entity’s money whereas all deposits never reflected in the Post Office bank account. Mfengwana made eight transactions, of which the money she received in tranches and added up to Post Office being prejudiced an amount of R593 000.”

Internal auditing was conducted and picked up discrepancies, and the matter was reported to the Hawks for investigation. “The investigation revealed that Mfengwana actually admitted that she misappropriated the Post Office funds for personal gain. On April 11, 2011, Mfengwana was arrested by the team of the Hawks and appeared on the same day in Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes court, where she was released on a R2 000 bail,” said Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana. Mfengwana made several court appearances until her conviction and sentencing in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes court last week.