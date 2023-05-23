Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers sworn in as MPL

Cape Town - Former Springbok Coach Peter de Villiers was sworn in as the newest member of the Western Cape provincial parliament in a small ceremony on Tuesday. Speaker Daylin Mitchell presided over the swearing-in of De Villiers, who will be representing GOOD as an MPL.

De Villiers was selected to fill the position by GOOD’s National Management Committee following interviews conducted at the weekend. The vacancy arose after the party’s expulsion of Shaun August. In a statement on Monday, GOOD Secretary-General and Member of Parliament Brett Herron said that De Villiers, who had a long career as a teacher, prior to moving full-time into rugby, had spent the past two years serving his community as a GOOD councillor and caucus leader in the Drakenstein Municipality.

More on this Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers to participate in Western Cape Legislature as GOOD MPL

“Coach”, as De Villiers is known in his community, led GOOD's campaign in the 2021 Local Government Elections in Drakenstein in which GOOD obtained four seats in the council. De Villiers this week said it had been a great honour to serve his beloved Drakenstein community as a councillor. “Now I have the opportunity to serve the wider Western Cape community. I will use the same tools that have served me for many years: listening to others, considering what they say, and being constructive in response.”