Golden Arrow obtains interdict against taxi organisations to stop harassment, intimidation

The Golden Arrow Bus Service (Gabs) has obtained an interdict against taxi mother-body Santaco and its eight affiliated member organisations from intimidating, harassing, threatening or interfering with its operations, employees and passengers. This after six Golden Arrow buses were torched since the strike started on Thursday, while on Friday night, a Law Enforcement Advancement Plan officer (LEAP) was killed in Nyanga.

“On Sunday, August 6, having read the papers filed by Golden Arrow and following agreement between Golden Arrow (applicant) and respondents (including Santaco and its eight affiliated members participating in the strike), it has been ordered by the Honourable Justice Gamble that the respondents are interdicted from intimidating, harassing, threatening or interfering with Golden Arrow, its employees and passengers. “Respondents must take all reasonable steps to ensure that Golden Arrow is able to operate without interference,” Gabs said. Meanwhile the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Transport, Mina Lesoma, on Saturday welcomed the ministerial intervention in the matter between the City of Cape Town and the taxi industry.