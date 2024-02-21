Hawks arrest 4 suspects in vehicle fraud

Western Cape Hawks head Mathipa Makgato has lauded the multi-disciplinary team for their perseverance when conducting “a take-down” that led to the arrest of four people allegedly involved in fraudulent purchasing of vehicles, fraudulent registration documents and the issuing of fraudulent taxi permits. The team behind the operation from February 18–19 consisted of the Hawks National Priority Violent Crime, Serious Commercial Crime Investigation, Priority Crime Management Centre, Crime Intelligence and City.

Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said five targets were initially identified but the fifth was assassinated in Kuils River last year. A 46-year-old suspect was arrested in Boksburg on Sunday and was expected to appear in transit at Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, while a 34-year-old who handed himself over to the Hawks, is expected to appear at the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday. “A 39-year-old suspect was arrested on 19 February 2024 in Witbank and will appear in transit at the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on 21 February 2024. The fourth suspect was arrested in Khayelitsha on 19 February 2024 and will appear at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on 21 February 2024,” said Vukubi.