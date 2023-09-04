Hawks nab 611 suspects for crimes amounting to billions of rand

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) nabbed 611 suspects in the first quarter of the financial year, with many facing fraud-related charges. Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya briefed the media on Monday, reflecting on the successes achieved, including that 229 accused persons were convicted and sentenced.

Officers seized various exhibits, including precious metals and diamonds, endangered species, vehicles, cash, firearms, ammunition, counterfeit goods, explosives and electronic devices worth about R6 billion. “Most of the arrests relate to fraud, which accounts for 203 suspects, while money laundering amassed 48 suspects. “Seventy-two suspects were equally arrested for narcotics and endangered species. The remaining 200 and 288 suspects were arrested for the other 17 types of national priority crimes,” said Lebeya.

According to Lebeya, efforts to jointly respond to those who committed crimes relating to the Covid-19 relief fund also continued, with 190 suspects appearing before various courts and 64 accused persons already convicted. “The signing of a new memorandum of understanding between the DPCI and the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has bolstered co-operation and collaboration that promotes joint initiatives and effective operational arrangements. “This important accord boosts the ability of the country’s law enforcement agencies to enhance (efforts against) corruption, contraventions of tax laws, money laundering and other financial crimes.

“Five arrests and a conviction were secured for contravention of the Customs and Excise Act.” In one of the cases cited where tax returns were misrepresented, Sars was defrauded of R1.2 million. The Free State man was instructed to repay Sars R372 972 on or before September 30, 2023, and further repay income tax of an amount of R853 194.86.