Home Affairs director fired for Gupta-linked visa fraud

Cape Town – Disgraced Home Affairs director for appeals, Major Kobese, has been fired for attempting to facilitate the illegal processing of visas for Gupta associate Ashu Chawla and others in Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. On Wednesday, the Department of Home Affairs said the visas which Kobese wanted issued were not issued because the officials “refused to be part of his shenanigans”.

“Major Kobese, the director for appeals, was found guilty on three counts of gross misconduct in the execution of his duties in a disciplinary hearing that lasted five months. “The first allegation involved him having exerted pressure on the officials of the department to process and issue visas and permits in breach of the applicable laws and/or regulations and/or standard procedures applicable within the department. “The second allegation involved him having allowed outside and/or private individuals and/or interests to unduly control and influence him in the execution of his duties, which in many instances resulted in some visa applicants getting preferential treatment in respect of their applications.

“The third allegation involved him having engaged in grossly inappropriate conduct, including paying a bribe,” the department said. The chairperson of the disciplinary hearing found that: “Given the core responsibility of Mr Kobese, as a senior manager, to maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct and a high level of integrity and his complete lack of remorse, the conclusion which I ineluctably arrive at is that the employment relationship has been destroyed and dismissal is the appropriate sanction.”