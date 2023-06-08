Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permit until December

Initially, the validity of the exemption permits for Zimbabwean nationals to live and work in South Africa were due to expire at the end of June following a directive issued in September last year.

Cape Town: Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has extended the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) for another six months.

However, on Wednesday Motsoaledi announced that the ZEP would be extended from June 30 until December 31, 2023.

According to Motsoaledi, this was to allow the department to process the increased applications for waivers.

“The minister has approved thousands of waiver applications of the affected Zimbabwean nationals. This has resulted in significant increase in the number of visa and waiver applications. The Departmental Advisory Committee led by Dr Cassius Lubisi is now dealing with the increased number of visa applications. The minister is equally considering and approving waiver applications on a daily basis,” the gazette states.