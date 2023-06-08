Independent Online
Thursday, June 8, 2023

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permit until December

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has extended the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit. Picture: Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Published 4h ago

Cape Town: Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has extended the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) for another six months.

Initially, the validity of the exemption permits for Zimbabwean nationals to live and work in South Africa were due to expire at the end of June following a directive issued in September last year.

However, on Wednesday Motsoaledi announced that the ZEP would be extended from June 30 until December 31, 2023.

According to Motsoaledi, this was to allow the department to process the increased applications for waivers.

“The minister has approved thousands of waiver applications of the affected Zimbabwean nationals. This has resulted in significant increase in the number of visa and waiver applications. The Departmental Advisory Committee led by Dr Cassius Lubisi is now dealing with the increased number of visa applications. The minister is equally considering and approving waiver applications on a daily basis,” the gazette states.

The department has been receiving between 1 000 and 1 500 visa and waiver applications from affected Zimbabwean nationals daily.

It said more officials had been deployed to assist in the processing of the applications.

Motsoaledi will be addressing a letter to International Relations and Co-operation Minister Naledi Pandor requesting her to issue a note to the Zimbabwean ambassador, informing him of the directive.

Cape Times

Department of Home AffairsDepartment of International Relations and CooperationCape TownLawPassport power

