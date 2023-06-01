Ipid official charged with extortion, graft of R5 million

Cape Town - An investigator attached to the police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), will make a second court appearance later this week after being arrested for corruption and extortion The officer, who allegedly demanded R5 million from a businessman who ran an illegal ponzi scheme, made his first court appearance on Wednesday, with his two accomplices, said Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase.

“The case against Ipid investigator Khongotela Raymond Mabasa, 48, and Ivan Mogane, 42, was heard today by the Pretoria Magistrates court. “The third suspect was also arrested (on Tuesday) and appeared along with his alleged accomplices. Their case was postponed to June 2 for a formal bail application,” said Nkwalase. Nkwalase said Mabasa and Mogane were arrested on charges of corruption and extortion.

The State alleges they colluded with members of the public and demanded R5m from a businessman who ran an illegal ponzi scheme. They were arrested by the Gauteng Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI) on Monday. According to the Hawks, the businessman in question along with his employees reportedly paid about R219 000 to the Ipid official and his two accomplices. “When the trio demanded more money, the matter was reported to the Hawks.

“A case was subsequently opened and investigated, which led to the arrests,” Nkwalase said . Ipid executive director, Jennifer Dikeledi Ntlatseng, said she learned with concern and disappointment of the arrest of the investigator. Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said: “The arrest of this member does not in any way diminish the passion in every single investigator in Ipid to be more resolute in dealing with corruption and crime in general.

“It is for this reason that Ipid will invoke departmental internal procedures in dealing with the arrested Investigator. “Ipid further requests to be afforded an opportunity and space to deal with the above-mentioned processes given the fact that they are confidential in nature,” said Raburabu. Meanwhile the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has convicted and sentenced Sibusiso Simon Mlambo who is a director at “Sbu Mlambo (Pty) Ltd” and David Sizanempi Palmer “Tshangakuye Trading cc” for fraud and money laundering after they defrauded Sars.

Mlambo is said to have submitted fraudulent foreign Tax Credits for Income Tax, on behalf of his fictitious company, to Sars, causing a loss of R 222 989.60, which was paid into his personal Standard bank account. For this he was sentenced to six years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of fraud during this period. He was also ordered to repay Sars the R 222 986.60. For money laundering, Mlambo was sentenced to six years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five.