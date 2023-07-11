Mabuyane and Zondo corruption accuser still missing without a trace

The Hawks have reached out the public to help find Phadima Fukula, 31, who went awol after he allegedly reported corruption in Johannesburg and East London against then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane. Hawks spokesperson Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the East London Serious Corruption Investigation unit wanted Fukula on charges of perjury.

“The case of perjury was opened after two conflicting versions on the two cases that he had opened were discovered. “A case of crimen injuria was also reported by the premier against the suspect. “The Hawks investigated all four cases in order to ascertain their veracity.

“Furthermore, a summons was issued against Fukula and (he) is expected to appear before East London Magistrate’s Court on August 29. “Fukula could not be traced at all his known addresses, therefore an appeal is made to anyone who might know his whereabouts to kindly contact Lieutenant-Colonel Mtyobile on 071 481 2421. “Commendable efforts have been made to trace him but to no avail. Any information received will be treated with utmost confidentiality.”