Magashule becomes ANC’s first secretary-general to be expelled

Cape Town- The ANC’s axing of its former secretary-general Ace Magashule, the first in the party’s history, was the tip of the iceberg which will deepen the factions within the organisation even further, according to one political analyst. The ANC confirmed his expulsion following the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) finding that he was guilty of contravening the rules and the constitution of the ANC.

It had given him seven days to give reasons why he should not be expelled, a deadline it said he failed to meet. “Upon the lapse of seven days, the NDC had not received any representations to that effect.Consequently, the NDC confirmed the expulsion of comrade Ace Magashule from the ANC as a final sanction,” said ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri. His expulsion emanates from a letter, which the party said was written unilaterally, suspending ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

This was after Magashule had been forced to step aside as the party’s secretary-general, having been criminally charged. While the move was long in the making, political analyst Dr Fikile Vilakazi said his expulsion would expose many divisions in the party. “I was expecting it, for various reasons. It was obvious. The biggest reason is factions, the faction that he belongs to. We have seen Carl Niehaus leaving, so it was to be expected and we have seen the direction that the faction has been taking. He might form his own political party as well because he does have a big following within the party.

“I don’t think this is the right move. The ANC is splitting into smaller pieces and we have seen this. Especially with the elections coming up. “It’s going to have an impact. The ANC is not the ANC of yesterday.

“He even said himself that he belongs to the ANC of yesterday and not the one we see today and his expulsion is going to deepen the holes,” she said. Director at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University, Professor Zwelinzima NdevuI said: “We expected this. It's a trend that we see within the party that if you don't toe the party line, you get booted. “History has shown us that people might be popular within a party but they are not immune to the axe. We saw this with (Bantu) Holomisa.”