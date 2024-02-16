Nkohla’s accused murderers go ahead with bail applications

Two of the men accused of the murder of activist Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla are expected to pursue their bail applications at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court next month. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said accused two and three, Mzubanzi Chulayo and Mzuyanda Mdlungu have indicated that they want to apply for bail.

Their bail application will be on March 4. Accused one, Zukisa Tshabile, abandoned his bail application and he is expected to make his next court appearance on March 28, said Ntabazalila. The Athlone Magistrate’s Court heard Mdlungu was allegedly paid R20 000 for his involvement in the planned hit on Mabandla and faces eight criminal charges alongside his co-accused Tshabile, and Chulayo.

Reading a summary of facts into the record at a previous court appearance, senior State advocate John Ryneveld, said Mdlungu had been present at a meeting arranged by alleged mastermind Thobani Maxengana on April 17 when Mabandla died in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station, when he was leading talks with informal settlement residents who are to relocate from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s central line. Maxengana was arrested in Peddie, Eastern Cape while returning from a friend’s funeral during November. He, however, died in police cells hours after his arrest.