Nkohla’s widow was on ‘hit list’, court told

The widow of slain activist Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla learnt with horror in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday that she was also to be killed in the planned hit on her husband earlier this year. Joined by community members and supporters, widow Nyameka Mabandla attended the court appearance of the second arrested suspect, Mziyanda Mdlungu, 38, after he was apprehended in Katlehong, Tshwane on November 13.

The third suspect and alleged mastermind of the murder, Thobani Maxengana, was arrested last week in Peddie, Eastern Cape, but died in police cells hours later. Mdlungu – who was allegedly paid R20 000 for his involvement in the planned hit on Mabandla – faces eight criminal charges and has been added to the charge sheet of first accused, Zukisa Tshabile, 38. Reading a summary of facts into the record, senior State advocate John Ryneveld, said Mdlungu had been present at a meeting arranged by mastermind Maxengana on April 17 when Mabandla died in a hail of bullets at Philippi railway station, where he was leading talks with informal settlement residents who are to relocate from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s central line.

According to the State, Mdlungu was called to a meeting which was convened by Maxengana days before the murder, at which other suspects were also present. Ryneveld said further arrests are anticipated in the matter. “This meeting, which was convened by Maxengana, was attended by Mdlungu and other known males, and we will not name them as we are still in the process of tracing and arresting them. The accused before court agreed with Maxengana to shoot and kill Mabandla, but in addition to the deceased, there is a (charge) of conspiracy to commit murder.

The second target was the wife of the late Loyiso Mabandla. She was also a target and was also supposed to be shot and killed. “The accused was in agreement and it was agreed that after the shooting and killing of Mabandla and his wife, they would be paid, to which the accused and others agreed ... “On April 17, Mdlungu was contacted by the actual shooters immediately after the shooting of Mabandla, and Mdlungu was requested by one of the shooters, known to the state, to pick them up after the shooting.

“Mdlungu went to the crime scene but upon his arrival, the shooters already left the crime scene. “Mdlungu had a meeting with the shooters after the (murder) and Mdlungu informed Maxengana that they ‘had finished the job’ – that is the shooting and killing of Mabandla,” said Ryneveld. Widow Nyameka said she found it difficult to process that she was a target as well, and all she could think of was her children when hearing the news in court. “I don’t even know how to feel. I am struggling to process that I would have died that day and if Loyiso did not tell me that day in the car to turn back and go home, I would have been dead.

“Loyiso’s story is a story of betrayal because through all the suspects who have been arrested so far are people who come from the informal settlements that Loyiso was criss-crossing in Cape Town, fighting for their rights, fighting for their dignity, only for them to kill him in this way. It’s just heartbreaking,” said Nyameka. Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said prior to Maxengana’s death in the police holding cell, he was charged with three attempted murder charges. Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, confirmed the police watchdog would be investigating Maxengana’s death, however, no foul play was suspected as he died due to a heart attack. “I can confirm that IPID is involved in the matter, and our officials have attended the scene,” said Shuping.