No foul play in the death of Nkohla’s suspected mastermind

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a 39-year-old suspect, alleged to be the mastermind behind the killing of activist Loyiso Nkohla. Hawks spokesperson Siyabulela Vukubi said the man was expected to appear on Friday in transit at the East London Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder.

He was found dead in the holding cells. This comes after the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team arrested the suspect on Thursday in the small town of Peddie. “No foul play is suspected as it is confirmed that he died of a heart attack early in the morning,” said Vukubi.

The case was now being handled by Ipid as the oversight agency, he said. Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said he was waiting for their Eastern Cape officials to provide more details. The 39-year-old suspect was the third person apprehended after the Hawks made a breakthrough last Monday and nabbed another suspect, Mziyanda Mdlungu, 38, following a trace operation which led them to Kathlehong, Gauteng.

Mdlungu will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court alongside Zukisa Tshabile, 38, who was taken into custody at the end of October. Nkohla was killed in a hail of bullets on April 17 during a community leaders’ meeting at the Philippi railway station. Three others, including a pregnant woman and a former ANC councillor, were wounded in the incident.

“It is believed that he was targeted for his role in talks to clear Metrorail's Central Line where families had built their homes,” said Vukubi. Nkohla's widow, Nyameka, had confirmed that the family was informed by the Hawks about the arrest of the 39-year-old suspect and that he was the “mastermind”. “We were shocked to learn the next day that the suspect would no longer appear in court because he was found dead. I have mixed emotions and am not in a position to comment. Maybe I’ll be in a better state on Monday when the other two are in court,” she said.

The court heard during Tshabile’s appearance that he was linked to another suspect, who is now reported to be the deceased, who allegedly hired people to kill Nkohla. “The accused (Tshabile) is linked to the suspect mentioned through cellphone and bank records. If the accused applies for bail, the State will oppose the Schedule 6 bail application,” the NPA said. Nkohla, a father of two, made headlines after throwing human excrement on the steps of the provincial legislature and at Cape Town International Airport when he was the leader of the Ses’khona People’s Movement.