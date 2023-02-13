Parliament closer to finalising the Electoral Amendment Bill

Cape Town - The National Assembly is one step closer to finalising the bill that will allow independent candidates to contest elections to be elected as public representatives in Parliament and provincial legislatures. This comes after the home affairs portfolio committee on Friday adopted the report and further amendments made to the Electoral Amendment Bill.

The bill was sent back to the National Assembly late last year after the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) came up with material amendments that required public consultation when it was brought to it for concurrence. The National Assembly passed the bill in October 2022, but could not pass it by the December 10 deadline after the NCOP made various amendments that sought to address concerns raised by various parties and stakeholders during the public participation process. The move prompted the home affairs portfolio committee to ask the National Assembly to request the Constitutional Court for the extension to finalise the Electoral Amendment Bill by the end of February.

The bill, which attracted 81 submissions in the last round of written submissions, has reduced the 20% signature for both the parties and independent candidates to produce signatures supporting their candidature requirement to a 15% quota of results for the region on the preceding elections. However, once parties and candidates are represented in Parliament and provincial legislatures, they would be exempted from the requirement. The bill also provides for the appointment of the electoral reform consultation panel by the Minister of Home Affairs in consultation with Parliament and the Independent Electoral Commission.

The panel will investigate, consult and make recommendations on electoral reform. It is expected to submit a report to the minister within 24 months after the 2024 elections. When the report, detailing the process following making the amendments was tabled, the DA and EFF objected to it, but it went through with majority from the ANC.

The various amendments were also adopted after the opposition parties objected. Committee chairperson Mosa Chabane said the committee was satisfied that its processes were rigorous, open and followed an enhanced public participation process. “Following its consideration of the bill and public submissions from individuals, civil society and political parties, the committee accepted those amendments as it was of the view that they strengthen the overall objectives of the primary bill,” Chabane said.

He noted that MPs, members of the public and civil society groups had expressed different views on how to handle the bill. Chabane said the committee would recommend to the National Assembly to adopt the report and pass the Electoral Amendment Bill. “It will be subjected to a debate in Parliament for (the bill) to be considered and referred to the president for assent,” he said.